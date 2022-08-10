Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.76. 38,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

