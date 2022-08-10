Steve Louis Brown Purchases 24,835 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $391,151.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,849.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 254,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,575. The company has a market cap of $599.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $20.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trinity Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 89,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

