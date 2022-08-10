Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of IVERIC bio Call Options (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,802 call options.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,963. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

