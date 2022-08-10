Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Axle & Manufacturing Call Options (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,206 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical volume of 1,292 call options.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 28,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

