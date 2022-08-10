StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
AGTC opened at $0.41 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
