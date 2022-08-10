StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

AGTC opened at $0.41 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $107,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.