StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
