StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

