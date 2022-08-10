StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Onconova Therapeutics worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

