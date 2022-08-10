StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

