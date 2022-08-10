StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Price Performance
ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceSource International
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
