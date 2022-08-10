StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

MBRX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

