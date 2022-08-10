StockNews.com Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

