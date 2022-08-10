StockNews.com Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Buy

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.63. 2,186,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,911. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

