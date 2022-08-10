StockNews.com Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to “Buy”

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of CLSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 183,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
