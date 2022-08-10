StockNews.com Upgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to “Buy”

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 183,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,241. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 million, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

