StockNews.com Upgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to “Hold”

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HMTV has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hemisphere Media Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HMTV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 117,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $315.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

