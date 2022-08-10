StockNews.com Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.
Realty Income Price Performance
NYSE O opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.