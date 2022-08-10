StockNews.com Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

NYSE O opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

