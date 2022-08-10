Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.29 and its 200-day moving average is $434.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

