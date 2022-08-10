Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $38.89. 877,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,537,459. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

