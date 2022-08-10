Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 325,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $112.73. 387,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,278. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

