Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.57. 19,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

