Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,468 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $495,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 195,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.50. 74,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,061. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average of $188.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

