Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,088 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded up $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $353.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $341.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

