StorageVault Canada (SVI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

StorageVault Canada (CVE: SVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.75.

7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – StorageVault Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

6/25/2022 – StorageVault Canada was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during trading on Wednesday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.42.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$734,067.60. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$734,067.60. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 658,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,775,340.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 134,132,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$769,601,236.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,203,800 shares of company stock worth $6,863,888.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

