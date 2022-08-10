Storj Price Reaches $0.70 on Top Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $264.53 million and approximately $45.24 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002930 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,008.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00038324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 376,065,003 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

