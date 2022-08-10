Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $70.67 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.35 or 0.00087967 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and $6.55 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00039048 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,310,343 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
