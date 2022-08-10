Strike Market Capitalization Achieves $70.67 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.35 or 0.00087967 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $70.67 million and $6.55 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00039048 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,310,343 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

