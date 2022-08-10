Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.82

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.48. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 102,298 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

