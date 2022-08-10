Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 32.33%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMMF. StockNews.com cut Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,011. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.34. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

