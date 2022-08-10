Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.87 and last traded at C$18.76. 108,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 565,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Summit Industrial Income REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

