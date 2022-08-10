Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

