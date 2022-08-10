SunContract Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One SunContract coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $234,864.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

