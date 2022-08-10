SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 19,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,017. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

In other news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,643.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

