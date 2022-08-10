Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) versus Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Head to Head Comparison

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -374.82% -122.91%

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.5% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunrun and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $47.87, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.49 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -60.84 Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 124.72 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Manhattan Scientifics

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

