Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

