sUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $109.12 million and $31.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00130740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00063632 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 108,533,367 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

