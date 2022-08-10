SushiSwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.02 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $201.21 million and approximately $95.02 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00006594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,938,459 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

