Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 113,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

STRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

