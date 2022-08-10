SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $569.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.45.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group
In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $419.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.78 and a 200-day moving average of $497.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
