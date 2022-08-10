SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.