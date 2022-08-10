SVB Leerink Cuts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $113.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.37% from the company’s current price.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $116.91.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,903,000 after acquiring an additional 217,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

