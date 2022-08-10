SVB Leerink Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $305.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $276.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CI. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.67.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.89. 32,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average of $252.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

