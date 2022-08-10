Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVNLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,672. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

