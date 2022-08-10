Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Swiss Life Stock Up 3.2 %

SZLMY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

