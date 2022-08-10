Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 430.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Swiss Life Stock Up 3.2 %
SZLMY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $34.28.
Swiss Life Company Profile
