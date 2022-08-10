Swiss National Bank Acquires 37,100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of MongoDB worth $114,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,981. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $358.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

