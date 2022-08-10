Swiss National Bank Acquires 46,300 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of ANSYS worth $120,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after buying an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 19,064.8% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $279.23 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

