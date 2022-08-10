Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Rockwell Automation worth $140,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $387,237,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,251,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 177,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,618,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $245.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

