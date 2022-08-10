Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Trade Desk worth $130,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 259.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.