Swiss National Bank Has $116.38 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $116,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 83,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.