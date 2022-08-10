Swiss National Bank Purchases 211,300 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Monster Beverage worth $137,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 56,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.