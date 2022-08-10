Swiss National Bank Purchases 65,400 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Equifax worth $125,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Equifax by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

