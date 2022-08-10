Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,428 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Ferguson worth $132,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,417,000 after purchasing an additional 639,618 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1,092.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.07. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

