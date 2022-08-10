Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $127,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $312,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $200,670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 232,428 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Veeva Systems by 223.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,340,000 after buying an additional 170,100 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $222.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average is $199.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

