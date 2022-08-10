Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.43. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 10,608 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic makes up about 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kokino LLC owned about 8.01% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.