Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.43. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 10,608 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.
Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.